San Antonio Police say woman attacked, stabbed several times during attempted sexual assault

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police say they are looking for a man who stabbed a woman multiple times during an attempted sexual assault.

Officers say they were called to the 500 block of Columbus Street just before 2 o’clock Thursday morning.

The victim says a man in his 40’s approached her near San Pedro Creek Culture Park.

She says he made sexual advances towards her and when she refused, he threw her on the ground and tried to sexually assault her.

She fought back but the man pulled a knife and stabbed her several times before running off.

She was brought to a hospital with injuries police say are “life threatening”.

The man who attacked her hasn’t been located and police haven’t provided a description of the man.

This is a developing story and we will provide additional information as it becomes available.