San Antonio Police say woman injured in Tuesday night drive-by

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a drive-by on the city’s North Side.

According to a report from KSAT-12, it happened at around 7:20 P.M. in the 300 block of Edgebrook Lane.

Police tells KSAT the shooter was on a motorcycle and fired several rounds at the home as they rode by.

A 23 year old woman inside the home was shot in the leg and was taken to a hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

There was no description of the motorcycle the shooter was on.

We will provide more information on this developing story when they become available.