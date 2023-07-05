San Antonio Police say woman injured in Tuesday night drive-by
July 5, 2023 5:25AM CDT
Source: YouTube
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a drive-by on the city’s North Side.
According to a report from KSAT-12, it happened at around 7:20 P.M. in the 300 block of Edgebrook Lane.
Police tells KSAT the shooter was on a motorcycle and fired several rounds at the home as they rode by.
A 23 year old woman inside the home was shot in the leg and was taken to a hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
There was no description of the motorcycle the shooter was on.
We will provide more information on this developing story when they become available.
