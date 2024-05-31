KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police say woman killed in hit and run on Northeast Side

By Don Morgan
May 31, 2024 5:27AM CDT
San Antonio Police say woman killed in hit and run on Northeast Side
Police red and blue lights

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle on the Northeast Side.

San Antonio police say at around 10:20 p.m. Thursday the woman, reported to be in her 20’s, was struck while crossing at the intersection of Timberlane Drive and Harry Wurzbach Road.

Witnesses tell police the vehicle that hit her was a white SUV. They say after hitting the woman, the driver stopped briefly, then drove off.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released and police say she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The search for the driver is underway.

