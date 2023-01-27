San Antonio Police search for clues in double homicide on city’s Northwest side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people have been found shot to death in a car parked on a Northwest side street.

San Antonio Police were called to the 400 block of Trudell Drive at around 2 A.M. Friday where a man and a woman were discovered in a vehicle, their bodies surrounded by bullet casings.

There’s not much information for police to work with at this point but they are searching the area for more clues and potential witnesses.

They believe the shootings happened a couple of hours before the bodies were discovered.

Officers were called to the report of a shooting on Vance Jackson near IH-10 just before midnight and they believe that call is related to the double homicide.

The investigation continues.