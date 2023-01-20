San Antonio Police search for driver who struck and killed a man on an East side street

MGN

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are searching for whoever was behind the wheel of a vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian on the East side.

It was around 6:45 P.M. Thursday when the victim, identified as 25 year old Abraham Jon Ortega, was crossing South W.W. White at Brideman Drive.

Ortega was struck by a Dodge Durango and died at the scene.

The person driving the Durango didn’t stop and hasn’t been located.

Police are still searching for the driver who is facing a number of charges when they are located.

Anyone with information is asked to call 210-207-2374.