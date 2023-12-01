San Antonio Police search for man following stand-off at North Side apartment

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are looking for a man who was involved in a short standoff Thursday afternoon.

KSAT-12 is reporting that it all started at around 1 o’clock in the 3200 block of Cripple Creek.

Officers were called to that location to handle a family disturbance.

Police say the woman who called them reported she had left the apartment, but her three young children were still inside with her boyfriend, 25 year-old Faustino Diaz.

Officers say Faustino had several warrants, including one for sexual assault of a child.

The SWAT team was called in to convince Faustino to come outside but when they entered the apartment, he was gone.

The children, ages 3 and 2 years old along with an 8 month-old baby were alone in the apartment.

Police say Faustino had escaped through a back door and hasn’t been located.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the SAPD at 210-207-7273.