San Antonio Police search for man who shot a woman at South Side apartment building

By Don Morgan
March 3, 2023 5:22AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a shooting that sent one woman to the hospital.

KSAT-12 is reporting that the shooting just before 8:30 P.M. Thursday happened at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Pleasanton Road.

The victim was arguing with a man and at some point he pulled a gun and fired three times.

The man was gone by the time police arrived and the search for him continues. A description of the shooter or the vehicle he was driving hasn’t been made available.

The woman who was shot was rushed to the hospital and there is no word on her condition and her name hasn’t been released.

 

