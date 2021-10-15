      Weather Alert

San Antonio Police search for man who shot and killed his girlfriend

Don Morgan
Oct 15, 2021 @ 4:59am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) —  San Antonio Police are looking for a 30-year-old man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend and wounding another woman.

Evan Held had an argument with 31-year-old Sara Silva late Wednesday night at a home in the 1200 block of El Monte Boulevard.

He killed Silva when he fired several shots through a door.

A 71-year-old woman who was also shot is expected to recover.

Held ran from the crime scene afterward.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the SAPD’s Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.

 

