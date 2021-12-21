San Antonio Police search for missing 3 year old girl

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing 3 year old who was abducted yesterday afternoon.
Lina Sardar Khil was last seen at around 5 P.M. Monday in the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road.
Lina is 4 feet tall, weighs 55 pounds and has straight, shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a red dress and black shoes at the time of her disappearance.
Police believe she is in grave or immediate danger.
If you have seen Lina or know where she is, call the SAPD at 210-207-7660.