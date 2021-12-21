      Weather Alert

San Antonio Police search for missing 3 year old girl

Don Morgan
Dec 21, 2021 @ 4:20am
Photo: San Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing 3 year old who was abducted yesterday afternoon.

Lina Sardar Khil was last seen at around 5 P.M. Monday in the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road.

Lina is 4 feet tall, weighs 55 pounds and has straight, shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a red dress and black shoes at the time of her disappearance.

Police believe she is in grave or immediate danger.

If you have seen Lina or know where she is, call the SAPD at 210-207-7660.

 

TAGS
Lina Sardar Khil missing girl Northwest Side San Antonio
Popular Posts
Elon Musk's The Boring Co. submits proposal on SAT-to-downtown mobility project
San Antonio woman shoots, kills estranged husband in northeast side dispute
Bexar County jail inmate dies after reported suicide attempt
Four arrested after chase and standoff with police
San Antonio Police investigate deadly shooting on the Northwest side
Connect With Us Listen To Us On