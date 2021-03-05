      Weather Alert

San Antonio police search for missing teen

Elizabeth Ruiz
Mar 5, 2021 @ 5:10pm
Missing Teen Marisol Love/Photo-SAPD

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio police are asking for your help in the search for a missing teen who vanished last week.

Fifteen-year-old Marisol Love was last seen Feb. 28 in the 4000 block of High Ridge Circle in the city’s Northwest Side.  She’s 5  feet tall and weighs about 120 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.  Love was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and sneakers when she vanished.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

