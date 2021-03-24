San Antonio police search for suspects in carjacking at Mission Espada
Crime Stoppers offering a reward in a carjacking March 2, 2021 at Mission Espada/Photo-Crime Stoppers
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Police are asking for your help in the search for two suspects in a carjacking at Mission Espada.
Investigators say the pair approached a man in the parking lot of the historic Mission on Espada Road in the city’s South Side around 2:50 pm March 2. They showed him a handgun and demanded his personal property and car keys. The young men drove off in the victim’s vehicle.
Police are hoping you can help identify the suspects in the photos. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of these individuals who are wanted for aggravated robbery.
You can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers here. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867) or text a tip. Text “Tip 127” plus your tip to CRIMES (274637).