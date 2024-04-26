San Antonio Police searching for 2-month-old, and couple believed to have abducted him

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are searching for a 2-month old baby who has been abducted, and the two people believed to have taken him.

An AMBER alert has been issued for Caleb Gomez who was last seen April 11 on Breesport Street. He has brown hair, brown eyes and weighs 10 pounds.

Police are also looking for the following individuals:

42-year-old Marsha Pena, a white female with brown eyes, brown hair, is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

51-year old Eddie Gomez, a white male with black hair and brown eyes. he is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds.

Police say they are driving a white, 2009 Chevy Silverado with the California license plate 8J47725.

If you have any information that can help police locate them, call the SAPD at 210-207-7660.