San Antonio Police searching for 72 year old man missing since Sunday
May 30, 2023 5:02AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are asking for help in locating a missing elderly man.
A Silver Alert has been issued for 72 year old Ricardo Soria.
He was last seen at around 8:30 P.M. Sunday in the 8300 block of Wurzbach Road.
Soria is a Hispanic male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 118 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.
At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a red, long sleeved sweater and blue pajamas.
If you have seen him or know where he is, get in touch with the SAPD at 210-207-7660.
