San Antonio Police searching for 72 year old man missing since Sunday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are asking for help in locating a missing elderly man.

A Silver Alert has been issued for 72 year old Ricardo Soria.

He was last seen at around 8:30 P.M. Sunday in the 8300 block of Wurzbach Road.

Soria is a Hispanic male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 118 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a red, long sleeved sweater and blue pajamas.

If you have seen him or know where he is, get in touch with the SAPD at 210-207-7660.