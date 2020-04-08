San Antonio Police searching for missing 12 year old
Photo: San Antonio Police Department
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are hoping you can help them locate a missing 12 year old.
Amisty Serenity Danielle Monrreal was last seen just after midnight in the 200 block of Barrett Place.
She was wearing a black shirt with the number 45 on it, blue jeans and gray colored Jordan shoes.
Amisty is 5 feet tall, weighs 90 pounds and has shoulder length brown hair.
She also has a medical condition that requires a doctor’s care.
Anybody who has seen her or knows where she is can call the SAPD’s missing persons unit at 210-207-7660.