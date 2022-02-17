San Antonio police searching for missing 15-year-old last seen on Westside

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are searching for a 15-year-old girl last seen on Wednesday.
Angelina Medina was last seen in the 200 block of Merida Street. Police said she is 4’9″ and weights approximately 90 lbs. with brown shoulder length hair, brown eyes and her nose is pierced in each nostril and through the septum.
She was reportedly last seen wearing a maroon hoodie that reads Marshall High School with jeans and pink crocs.
Anyone with information is asked to call 210-207-7660.