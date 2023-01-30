San Antonio Police searching for missing 17 year old girl

Photo: San Antonio Police Department

Update: San Antonio Police tell us she has been located.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are asking for help in locating a missing 17 year old girl.

Her name is Kaleth Alejandra Reyna, also known as Kay.

Kay is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds with dyed red hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Sunday, January 29 in the 1400 block of Vance Jackson. At the time, she was weaing a maroon shirt and black sweat pants.

Police believe she ran away from home and could be staying at a hotel in the San Antonio area.

Anyone who may have seen her or has information on her whereabouts can call the SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.