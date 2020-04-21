      Weather Alert

San Antonio Police searching for missing 17 year old

Don Morgan
Apr 21, 2020 @ 9:45am
Photo: San Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are asking for your help in locating a 17 year old boy.

Angel Gutierrez was reported missing Monday. he was last seen in the 400 block of Honey Boulevard.

At the time he was wearing a yellow shirt, blue pants, blue tennis shoes, and carrying a blue backpack.

Angel is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you’ve seen him or know where he is, contact the SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

