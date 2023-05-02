San Antonio Police searching for missing 78-year-old

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are asking for help from you in locating an elderly woman who has been missing since Monday night.

Maria Mora, 78, was last seen at around 9 P.M. walking in the 9500 block of Gold Dust Drive.

She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She was wearing a white shirt with red flowers and a dark green skirt at the time of her disappearance.

Mora has a diagnosed cognitive impairment which poses a credible threat to her safety.

If you have seen her or know where she is, call the SAPD at 210-207-7550.