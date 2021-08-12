      Weather Alert

San Antonio police searching for missing 79-year-old woman

Katy Barber
Aug 12, 2021 @ 1:46pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are searching for a 79-year-old woman who went missing earlier today.

Police said Rita Morales-Sanchez was last seen this morning wearing all black clothes with black socks and no shoes at the 100 block of Yucca Street. She is 5-foot-0-inches tall and weighs approximately 150 lbs with mid-back length brown hair.

Officials said she has a medical condition that requires her to be under the care of a doctor.

Anyone with information is asked to call 210-207-7660.

