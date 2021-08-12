San Antonio police searching for missing 79-year-old woman

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are searching for a 79-year-old woman who went missing earlier today.
Police said Rita Morales-Sanchez was last seen this morning wearing all black clothes with black socks and no shoes at the 100 block of Yucca Street. She is 5-foot-0-inches tall and weighs approximately 150 lbs with mid-back length brown hair.
Officials said she has a medical condition that requires her to be under the care of a doctor.
Anyone with information is asked to call 210-207-7660.