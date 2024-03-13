San Antonio Police searching for missing man with cognitive impairment

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing elderly man with a diagnosed cognitive impairment.

75 year-old James Cockerham was last seen Tuesday afternoon, walking in the 1310 block of McCullough Avenue.

James is 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 156 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing a brown hat, green jacket, a blue short and brown pants at the time of his disappearance.

Police ask anyone who may have seen James or knows where he is to call 210-207-7660.