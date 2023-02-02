San Antonio police call off Amber Alert after two-year-old girl found safe

Photo: San Antonio Police Department

Update: Aviani has been located and is safe. Jaeshaun Brown has been taken in for questioning.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are searching for a missing two year old girl.

An “Amber” alert was sent out for Aviani Brown early Thursday morning.

She is a black female, 2 feet tall and weighs 23 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white beanie, a black jacket, orange sweat pants and a gray onesie with the word “Unity” on it.

Police are also looking for a man they believe is connected to the girl’s disappearance.

20 year old Jaeshaun Brown is a black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and was wearing black clothing.

Police say he is driving a white 2020 Honda Accord with the Texas license plate PJB2582.

Police say the girl is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information the can lead police to the missing girl, call the SAPD at 210-207-7660.