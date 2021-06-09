San Antonio Police searching for missing woman

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is hoping you can help track down a missing woman.
30 year old Felisa Paulina Ruiz was last seen in Del Rio at around 12 noon on Monday.
She’s 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes and has a tribal tattoo on her back.
Felisa was wearing a pink cap, white shirt, blue pants, pink shoes and was in a white Nissan Versa with Nevada license plate number 913J42 .
If you have any information on where she is, get in touch with the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.