      Weather Alert

San Antonio Police searching for missing woman

Don Morgan
Jun 9, 2021 @ 4:13am
Photo: San Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is hoping you can help track down a missing woman.

30 year old Felisa Paulina Ruiz was last seen in Del Rio at around 12 noon on Monday.

She’s 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes and has a tribal tattoo on her back.

Felisa was wearing a pink cap, white shirt, blue pants, pink shoes and was in a white Nissan Versa with Nevada license plate number 913J42 .

If you have any information on where she is, get in touch with the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

TAGS
Del Rio Felisa Paulina Ruiz missing woman San Antonio texas
Popular Posts
Store owner should keep lotto winner's scratch ticket money!
Winning $1 million lottery ticket purchased at San Antonio H-E-B
SAPD searching for missing teen who escaped CPS custody in May
Comal River closed for recreational activities
US will boost global vaccine-sharing, Biden announces
Connect With Us Listen To Us On