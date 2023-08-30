San Antonio Police searching for teens who reportedly shot a man at a Northeast Side convenience store
August 30, 2023 6:51AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot at a Northeast side convenience store.
San Antonio Police say the call came in at around 8:30 Tuesday night from the Circle K in the 12000 block of O’Connor Road.
That’s where a man in his late 30’s had gotten into an argument with a group of teenagers inside the store.
One of the teens pulled a gun and shot the man in the back several times. He was rushed to a hospital.
The teens ran from the store. Police searched the area but couldn’t locate them.
The investigation continues.
