San Antonio Police searching for teens who reportedly shot a man at a Northeast Side convenience store

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot at a Northeast side convenience store.

San Antonio Police say the call came in at around 8:30 Tuesday night from the Circle K in the 12000 block of O’Connor Road.

That’s where a man in his late 30’s had gotten into an argument with a group of teenagers inside the store.

One of the teens pulled a gun and shot the man in the back several times. He was rushed to a hospital.

The teens ran from the store. Police searched the area but couldn’t locate them.

The investigation continues.