San Antonio Police searching for two people after elderly man thrown down an escalator at North Star Mall

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are asking for help in locating two people involved in an assault at North Star Mall.

Police say it happened January 27.

The elderly victim had just stepped onto the escalator at Dillard’s when two people, a male and a female, came from behind and the male pulled the victim down the stairs.

The elderly man’s head bounced off the metal steps as he fell causing significant injuries.

The pair then walked away, leaving the injured man on the stairs as he struggled to get back on his feet.

There’s been no update on the victim’s condition.

SAPD is asking anyone who can identify the pair to call them at 210-207-7635.