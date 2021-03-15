San Antonio Police searching for woman missing since Sunday afternoon
Photo: San Antonio Police Department
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are asking for help in locating a missing San Antonio woman.
43 year old Georgeanna Dee Burchfield was last seen Sunday afternoon at Randolph Boulevard and North Weidner Road.
She was driving a white 2009 Saturn Outlook with Texas license plate LXC5334.
Burchfield is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Police say there is a credible threat to her own health and safety.
If you have information on where she is, get in touch with the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.