San Antonio Police: Several buildings, including St. Philip’s College, put on lockdown after man is shot on Northeast Side street

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot on the Northeast Side.

San Antonio police say the shooting happened at around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 5100 block of North Foster Road.

The victim was shot in the upper body.

Investigators were told that a vehicle with an unknown number of people inside was seen speeding away and that they were able to locate the vehicle on Dakota Street.

The vehicle’s occupants jumped out of the car and ran to a home on South Walters, not far from St. Philip’s College.

Police surrounded the home and after several hours, eight people surrendered to the officers.

Several buildings in the area, including the college, were locked down during the incident.

The lockdown was called off at around 9 p.m.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will provide updates as more information becomes available.