San Antonio Police: Shooting on Northeast Side injures six

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are investigating a shooting on the Northeast side that sent six people to the hospital.

It happened at around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

Officers were called to the La Bona Vida Event Center at 11135 Wye Drive where they found three gunshot victims. They soon learned that three others were brought to area hospitals.

The victims are all reported to be 15 to 23-years-old.

Two of them reportedly have injuries that are considenred life-threatening but there’s no update on the conditions of the other four victims.

Police have not released any information on the shooter and are still investigating a motive.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will provide updates as they become available.