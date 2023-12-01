KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: Shooting victim found pinned to stairwell at North Side apartment, search for shooter underway

By Don Morgan
December 1, 2023 7:38AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A shooting victim is in critical condition and the search for whoever pulled the trigger continues.

FOX 29 is reporting that the shooting happened at around 11:30 Thursday night at the Vecina Apartments on Wilderness Oak.

Police say when they arrived, they found the victim, reported to be a 20 year-old male, pinned to a stairwell. He had been shot several times.

Investigators haven’t released a description of the shooter but were told by witnesses that they sped away in a dark colored SUV.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

This is a developing story.

 

