San Antonio Police: Shooting victim found pinned to stairwell at North Side apartment, search for shooter underway

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A shooting victim is in critical condition and the search for whoever pulled the trigger continues.

FOX 29 is reporting that the shooting happened at around 11:30 Thursday night at the Vecina Apartments on Wilderness Oak.

Police say when they arrived, they found the victim, reported to be a 20 year-old male, pinned to a stairwell. He had been shot several times.

Investigators haven’t released a description of the shooter but were told by witnesses that they sped away in a dark colored SUV.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

This is a developing story.