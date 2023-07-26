KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: Shots fired in North Side parking lot after men refuse to buy drugs

By Don Morgan
July 26, 2023 8:39AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A refusal to buy drugs escalates to gunfire in a North Side parking lot.

San Antonio Police say they received a call reporting shots fired at the Palatia Apartments on Sahara Drive at around 1 A.M. Wednesday.

What they’ve been told is that a group of men were in the parking lot and were approached by another group.

Police say the people who walked up to the men in the parking lot offered to sell them some drugs. The men reportedly refused and that’s when one of the people attempting to sell the drugs pulled a gun and started shooting.

Reports from the scene indicate that two of the men were grazed by bullets but they were not seriously injured.

Whoever fired the shots is still on the run and police haven’t provided a description of them.

The investigation continues and we will update the story when more details are released.

