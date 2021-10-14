San Antonio police standoff ends when man turns gun on himself

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A stand-off that lasted more than 6 hours came to an end when a man who was holding police at bay killed himself.
It began at around 12 P.M. Wednesday when a man arrived at an apartment on Danny Kaye Drive.
He began arguing with a woman who lived there. As she ran away, the man pulled out a gun and shot her several times before running back into the apartment.
During the next several hours, police tried talking the man into come outside then at around 6:30, he pointed his gun out of a window and started shooting at officers.
Police returned fire, striking the man one time before he shot himself.
His name and relationship with the tenant he shot hasn’t been released.
The officer who shot him will be on administrative duty until the investigation is complete.