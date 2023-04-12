San Antonio Police still searching for man who shot and killed a woman at a South Side taco stand

Two multi-ethnic police officers standing in front of patrol cars, behind police tape, wearing bulletproof vests and duty belts. The policewoman is a mature African-American woman in her 40s. Her partner is a mid adult man in his 30s. It is nighttime and the emergency lights on top of the vehicles are flashing. The focus is on the cordon tape in the foreground.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The name of the man who shot and killed a woman, then got into a long standoff with police last Thursday has been released.

Gabriele Del Angel was in the passenger seat of a vehicle parked off Southwest Military when she was shot by 32 year old Roland Contreras.

Contreras was arguing with Del Angel’s husband who was sitting in a Jeep. Contreras pulled a gun and fired into the vehicle. But instead of hitting the man, he shot Del Angel. She died a short time later.

Contreras fled the scene and police arrived at a home on West Harlan. After waiting outside for several hours, a SWAT team entered the home, but Contreras wasn’t there.

Police are still trying to locate him.