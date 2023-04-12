San Antonio Police still searching for man who shot and killed a woman at a South Side taco stand
April 12, 2023 5:57AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The name of the man who shot and killed a woman, then got into a long standoff with police last Thursday has been released.
Gabriele Del Angel was in the passenger seat of a vehicle parked off Southwest Military when she was shot by 32 year old Roland Contreras.
Contreras was arguing with Del Angel’s husband who was sitting in a Jeep. Contreras pulled a gun and fired into the vehicle. But instead of hitting the man, he shot Del Angel. She died a short time later.
Contreras fled the scene and police arrived at a home on West Harlan. After waiting outside for several hours, a SWAT team entered the home, but Contreras wasn’t there.
Police are still trying to locate him.
