KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: Stolen car crashes into North Side gym, search for driver continues

By Don Morgan
October 20, 2023 7:22AM CDT
Share
Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A driver crashes a stolen car into a North side gym then gets a workout of his own when he runs from the scene.

San Antonio Police say it was around 4 o’clock Friday morning when a car crashed through the front of HASFit Elite Personal Training in the 8500 block of McCullough.

Police were called to the gym when a passer-by spotted the car sticking out from the front of the business. No injuries have been reported.

Investigators say the car was reported stolen but they don’t know why it was driven through the front of the gym.

The search for the driver continues.

This is a developing story.

More about:
car crashes into gym
North Side
San Antonio

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio Police Department urges citizens to "remain vigilant" after Hamas leader calls for "Global day of Jihad"
2

Northeast ISD: Student at MacArthur High School in San Antonio facing "disciplinary consequences" for bringing a BB gun to school
3

San Antonio Police: Woman shot several times, dies at Northeast side car wash
4

US Marshals Service urging caution as new scam emerges
5

San Antonio International Airport adds eighth nonstop international destination