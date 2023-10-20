San Antonio Police: Stolen car crashes into North Side gym, search for driver continues

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A driver crashes a stolen car into a North side gym then gets a workout of his own when he runs from the scene.

San Antonio Police say it was around 4 o’clock Friday morning when a car crashed through the front of HASFit Elite Personal Training in the 8500 block of McCullough.

Police were called to the gym when a passer-by spotted the car sticking out from the front of the business. No injuries have been reported.

Investigators say the car was reported stolen but they don’t know why it was driven through the front of the gym.

The search for the driver continues.

This is a developing story.