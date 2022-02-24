      Weather Alert

San Antonio Police take area high school student into custody for bringing a gun to campus

Don Morgan
Feb 24, 2022 @ 6:18am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An area high school student is in trouble for bringing a gun to campus.

The principal at McCollum High School says at around 2:15 P.M. Wednesday, school staff were told that a student had a gun.

San Antonio police officers arrived, found the student with the gun and brought him into custody.

When parents were told about the incident, the principal asked that they remind their children about the repercussions they could face if they bring a firearm to campus.

No students were hurt and police continue investigating.

