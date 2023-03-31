San Antonio Police take four people taken into custody after woman shot in the back

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police received several calls about shots fired from an apartment complex on South Colorado Street Thursday afternoon.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a 25 year old woman with a gunshot wound to the back. She was brought to the hospital with what are being called “non-life threatening” injuries.

Police started searching the area for whoever shot the woman and soon located 4 people in a nearby apartment.

Officers took two juvenile makes and two men in their 20’s in for questioning. They believe one of them is the shooter.

They’re still investigating a motive but early indications are that the woman had gone to an apartment a few doors down from hers and got into an argument before she was shot.

No names have been released.