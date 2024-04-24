KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: Teacher and football coach at Roosevelt High School accused of having improper relationship with student is arrested

By Don Morgan
April 24, 2024 5:20AM CDT
Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A teacher and football coach at Roosevelt High School has been arrested on accusations he was having an improper relationship with a 17-year-old student.

San Antonio police say they arrested Andrew McCown, 27, at his home Tuesday.

Northeast ISD officials report that they learned about the relationship between McCown and the student in March after several students came forward to report it.

He was placed on leave immediately. The district says McCown hasn’t been back on campus since March 8.

Police interviewed the student and attempted to interview McCown but he reportedly didn’t cooperate with investigators.

But detectives had enough probable cause to issue a warrant.

McCown has been processed at the Bexar County Jail and is being charged with Improper Relationship with a Minor.

He was hired by the district earlier in the school year.

 

