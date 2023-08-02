San Antonio Police: Teacher arrested for leaving toddlers in running car

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio school teacher and coach is out on bond following his arrest for leaving two small children in a vehicle as it idled in a Northwest Side parking lot.

According to the SAPD, Ronell Conyers was arrested after an officer spotted the two toddlers in the car.

Conyers, a health science teacher and lacrosse coach at East central High School, reportedly told police he was making food deliveries and had left the children alone for just a few minutes.

The report filed by the officer who discovered the children states the car was not locked and an investigation determined he had been in the restaurant for more than half an hour.

Conyers, who is facing several felony charges, is out of jail on bonds totaling $6,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for August 30.