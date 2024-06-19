San Antonio Police: Teen shoots mother to death in front of West Side home

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on accusations that he killed his mother with a shotgun.

San Antonio police say it happened in the 1500 block of Delgado Street at around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers arrived to find the woman, identified as 37-year-old Luz Aurora Gonzalez, in front of the home, dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say the teen tried to run to another home after shooting his mother, but officers tracked him down and placed him under arrest.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus says they have been called to the home several times in recent weeks to handle “domestic – related events”.

KTSA News will update this developing story when more details are available.