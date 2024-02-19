SAPD: Suspect under arrest, charged with murder in shooting death of teen on Northeast Side

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department now has a suspect in custody after a weekend shooting on the Northeast Side that left a 17-year-old dead.

SAPD is naming Octavious Tomrion Galloway, 18, as the shooter, and he is now charged with murder.

Investigators say the victim’s mother called police after she was told by a family friend about her son’s death. KSAT-12 reports the victim had been staying with the family friend and their children, which includes Galloway.

Police say the family friend initially told police Galloway had been somewhere else when the victim was shot, but detectives say that turned out not to be true.

Other witnesses are telling police Galloway was at the scene, and now investigators have obtained video footage of the shooting that is now under review.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday in the 3700 block of Binz Engleman Road.

Original Story:

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A teenager has been killed in a shooting on the city’s East Side.

San Antonio police say they got the call from the 3700 block of Binz-Engleman Road at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

The victim, reported to be 15 or 16 years old, was shot 5 times in the parking lot of an apartment complex he was visiting, but his name has not been released.

Police say they have not been able to find any witnesses, so they have no description of the shooter. Investigators are talking to area residents and searching for any surveillance video.

SAPD is asking anyone with information on the shooting to call them at 210-207-7273.