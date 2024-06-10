San Antonio Police: Teen shot while sitting in his car, victim hit twice, shooter still on the run

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A teenager who had just finished working his shift at a West Side restaurant is recovering after he was shot.

San Antonio police got the call from the 6600 block of West Loop 1604 North early Monday morning.

The victim tells officers he was sitting in his car when someone started shooting at him.

He was hit in the arm and the leg and was rushed to a hospital and he’s expected to recover.

Police say they don’t have a description of the shooter and at this point have no motive.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

KTSA News will update this developing story when more details are released.