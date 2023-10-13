San Antonio Police: Teen stabbed during argument at West Side apartment complex
October 13, 2023 7:17AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for whoever stabbed a 15 year-old boy at a West Side apartment complex.
Officers say they were called to the 500 block of North General McMullen Drive at around 10 Thursday night.
That’s where a man was reportedly leaving one of the apartments and got into an argument with a couple of teenagers.
Police say at some point, the man stabbed one of the teens in the chest.
The teen was rushed to a local hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.
Police say the man who stabbd the teen was gone by the time they arrived. A description of the man hasn’t been provided.
This is a developing story and the investigation continues.
More about: