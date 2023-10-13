KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: Teen stabbed during argument at West Side apartment complex

By Don Morgan
October 13, 2023 7:17AM CDT
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for whoever stabbed a 15 year-old boy at a West Side apartment complex.

Officers say they were called to the 500 block of North General McMullen Drive at around 10 Thursday night.

That’s where a man was reportedly leaving one of the apartments and got into an argument with a couple of teenagers.

Police say at some point, the man stabbed one of the teens in the chest.

The teen was rushed to a local hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

Police say the man who stabbd the teen was gone by the time they arrived. A description of the man hasn’t been provided.

This is a developing story and the investigation continues.

