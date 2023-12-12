San Antonio Police: Teen suffers broken leg in hit and run on city’s East Side

Close-up shot of police car siren lights. Offices of the law ready for action, chase the criminals, Arrest offenders and fight crime. Stylish cinematic lights with dark sky.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are investigating a hit and run that sent a teenager to the hospital.

Police say it happened at around 9:45 Monday night in the 4600 block of Rigsby Avenue on the city’s East side.

The girl was attempting to cross the street when she was hit.

The driver who hit her kept on going and hasn’t been located.

Police say the girl was brought to a hospital and suffered a broken leg.

She wasn’t able to describe the vehicle that hit her to police.

Investigators say the driver will be charged with failure to stop and render aid once they are located.