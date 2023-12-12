KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: Teen suffers broken leg in hit and run on city’s East Side

By Don Morgan
December 12, 2023 5:21AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are investigating a hit and run that sent a teenager to the hospital.

Police say it happened at around 9:45 Monday night in the 4600 block of Rigsby Avenue on the city’s East side.

The girl was attempting to cross the street when she was hit.

The driver who hit her kept on going and hasn’t been located.

Police say the girl was brought to a hospital and suffered a broken leg.

She wasn’t able to describe the vehicle that hit her to police.

Investigators say the driver will be charged with failure to stop and render aid once they are located.

