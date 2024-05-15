San Antonio Police: Teen trying to sell clothing shot and robbed in Northwest Side parking lot

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A teenager who was trying to sell some clothing is in the hospital after being shot by the supposed buyer.

San Antonio police say they were called to the 6840 block of Northwest Loop 410 at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday.

They arrived to find a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg and his car with several bullet holes.

He told police that he was trying to sell some vintage clothing and shoes when he was shot and robbed.

Police haven’t provided a description of the shooter who is still on the run.

The investigation continues.