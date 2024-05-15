KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: Teen trying to sell clothing shot and robbed in Northwest Side parking lot

By Don Morgan
May 15, 2024 6:53AM CDT
Share
San Antonio Police: Teen trying to sell clothing shot and robbed in Northwest Side parking lot
Emergency lights on a police car flashing.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A teenager who was trying to sell some clothing is in the hospital after being shot by the supposed buyer.

San Antonio police say they were called to the 6840 block of Northwest Loop 410 at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday.

They arrived to find a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg and his car with several bullet holes.

He told police that he was trying to sell some vintage clothing and shoes when he was shot and robbed.

Police haven’t provided a description of the shooter who is still on the run.

The investigation continues.

More about:
Northwest Side
San Antonio
shooting

Popular Posts

1

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies woman found dead on side of road
2

San Antonio Police: Man's throat slashed when he confronts person trying to get into his car
3

San Antonio Police: Man accused of pulling elderly shopper down escalator at North Star Mall arrested in Travis County
4

San Antonio Police: 25-year-old killed in single vehicle crash on the South side
5

Driver killed in crash on Highway 90 in West Bexar County