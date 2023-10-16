KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: Teenager injured in drive-by on city’s East side

By Don Morgan
October 16, 2023 5:45AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A teenager is recovering after he was hit in a drive-by Sunday night.

KSAT-12 is reporting that police were called to San Antonio’s East Side at around 11:45.

Officers say the teen was standing outside of his vehicle as it was parked in the 600 block of Lincolnshire Drive.

Some people in two dark colored vehicles that were parked down the street opened fire, hitting the teen in the leg and stomach.

He was rushed to a hospital but there is no word on his condition.

Police are investigating but don’t have a motive or descriptions of the shooters.

This is a developing story.

