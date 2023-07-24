San Antonio Police: Thief steals, then crashes truck loaded with construction equipment

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are looking for a thief who could use a second round of Driver’s Ed.

Investigators say a man in his 30’s climbed into a truck that was parked in the 900 block of West Pyron Avenue Sunday afternoon.

The truck was attached to a trailer loaded with construction equipment.

It could have been a profitable haul for the thief, but instead of speeding away with a load of stolen goods, he lost control of the truck and crashed into some trees.

The thief, who is obviously better at running than he is at driving, got out of the truck and hasn’t been seen since.

Police didn’t provide a description of the man they are looking for. No injuries were reported.