San Antonio Police: Three arrested in connection to kidnapping case at South Side motel

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An incident described by police as an aggravated kidnapping has resulted in three people being arrested.

Officers say it went down at around 6 p.m. Saturday at a motel in the 1500 block of Interstate 35 North.

Someone there called 9-1-1 to report what they thought was a human trafficking operation.

The caller showed police some photographs of four male victims who were being held against their will.

The caller went on to say whoever was holding the men hostage was not going to set them free until they were paid an undisclosed amount of money.

Police were able to locate and arrest three people, ranging in age from 23 to 57 years old. No word yet on what they are being charged with.

Officers also rescue the four male victims, who are between the ages of 17 and 48 years old. There’s been no update on their conditions.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will provide updates when more information is released.