San Antonio Police: Three arrested in connection with vehicle theft ring

By Don Morgan
May 17, 2024 6:21AM CDT
San Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An organized theft ring involving high end pickups has been broken up.

The San Antonio Police Department says they arrested three people in connection with the thefts.

The department’s Regional Auto Crimes Task Force had been investigating the group that was stealing the pickups from the San Antonio area, then taking them across the border to Mexico.

Officers arrested 19-year-old Adrian Flores, 22-year-old Jesus Gonzalez and 22-year-old Andres Escobar for engaging in criminal activity.

During the arrests, police also found evidence associated with vehicle thefts, some drugs and 14 firearms.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S Marshals assisted with the arrests.

Police say more arrests are likely in connection with the theft ring.

 

