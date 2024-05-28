San Antonio Police: Three injured in shooting at Northwest Side birthday party

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A birthday party takes a violent turn on the Northwest Side.

San Antonio Police say it happened Monday night in the 9400 block of Braun Falcon.

The boyfriend of an invited guest showed up with a gun and was asked to leave the party. But as the man and his girlfriend were leaving, they started arguing in the driveway.

The person hosting the party went outside with a rifle and instructed the pair to leave. Instead, the boyfriend pointed his gun at the homeowner and the men started shooting at each other. The homeowner was hit in the foot, the boyfriend was shot in the arm and his date took a bullet to the foot.

The boyfriend and his date then jumped in a car and tried to leave, but they crashed into another vehicle. The couple then got out of the car and ran off.

Police say they located them by following a trail blood. The three wounded people were brought to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

No names have been released and there’s no word on what charges could be filed.

KTSA News will update this developing story when more information is released.