San Antonio Police: Three people injured in shooting near North Side bar

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A gun fight near a North side karaoke bar sends three people to the hospital.

San Antonio police say it happened at around 11:45 Tuesday night in the 2600 block of Mossrock.

When officers arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Two other men showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds. One of them had been shot more than a dozen times.

Police haven’t released the names of any of the men involved and a motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.