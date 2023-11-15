San Antonio Police: Three people injured in shooting near North Side bar
November 15, 2023 5:50AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A gun fight near a North side karaoke bar sends three people to the hospital.
San Antonio police say it happened at around 11:45 Tuesday night in the 2600 block of Mossrock.
When officers arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound to his leg.
Two other men showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds. One of them had been shot more than a dozen times.
Police haven’t released the names of any of the men involved and a motive for the shooting is still under investigation.
This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.
More about: