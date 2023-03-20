KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio police turn to public for help in finding attempted kidnapping suspect

By Christian Blood
March 20, 2023 4:28PM CDT
Share
San Antonio police turn to public for help in finding attempted kidnapping suspect
San Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An attempted kidnapping suspect is on the loose, and San Antonio police are asking for your help in finding him.

Investigators say several young girls were walking on the 400 block of Villareal Street on Saturday at around 2:30 p.m. when a man stopped his car, jumped out and grabbed a 12-year-old girl in the group.

As the suspect was trying to drag her towards his car, police say she was able to get away. At that point, the suspect got into the car and drove off.

The suspect vehicle, pictured above, is described as a 2009-2010 Maroon Nissan Murano SUV. The suspect, pictured below, is described as a Hispanic male between 18 to 25 years of age, 5’9”, 175 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police are stressing that this suspect and his vehicle match descriptions in another attempted kidnapping case that was reported on Friday on the 5600 block of Wales Avenue.

Anyone with any information on these cases is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department Special Victim’s Unit at 210-207-2313.

San Antonio Police Department

 

More about:
San Antonio Police Department

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio police arrest capital murder suspect
2

One injured when men kicked out of San Antonio bar return with guns and get into shootout with security guard
3

Residents who witnessed deadly dog attack on San Antonio's West Side reportedly receiving death threats
4

San Antonio man shot and robbed outside of his Northeast Side home
5

Police search for missing 14 year old last seen at Family Dollar in Converse