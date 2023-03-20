San Antonio police turn to public for help in finding attempted kidnapping suspect

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An attempted kidnapping suspect is on the loose, and San Antonio police are asking for your help in finding him.

Investigators say several young girls were walking on the 400 block of Villareal Street on Saturday at around 2:30 p.m. when a man stopped his car, jumped out and grabbed a 12-year-old girl in the group.

As the suspect was trying to drag her towards his car, police say she was able to get away. At that point, the suspect got into the car and drove off.

The suspect vehicle, pictured above, is described as a 2009-2010 Maroon Nissan Murano SUV. The suspect, pictured below, is described as a Hispanic male between 18 to 25 years of age, 5’9”, 175 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police are stressing that this suspect and his vehicle match descriptions in another attempted kidnapping case that was reported on Friday on the 5600 block of Wales Avenue.

Anyone with any information on these cases is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department Special Victim’s Unit at 210-207-2313.