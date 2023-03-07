San Antonio police turn to public for help in finding capital murder suspect

San Antonio Police Department - Kristian Ray Belmudez

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The search is on for a man suspected of capital murder, and law enforcement is turning to the public for help.

In a release, the San Antonio Police Department says it needs information on 19-year-old Kristian Ray Belmudez, who is accused of murdering Gabriel Sanchez and Sanaa McNeil on January 16, 2023. Both were found shot to death in a hotel room on the 3800 block of I-35 N by a housekeeper.

Law enforcement is advising that Belmudez should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information on where Belmudez might be, you are advised to call 9-1-1 or the US Marshall’s office at 210-687-6996.

You are advised not to make contact with this suspect.